TALLAHASSEE — People ask the same question time, and time again.

Please explain to me how this is any worse than any strain of the flu which we do have a shot for?

It is a little different from the seasonal flu for two reasons; first, COVID-19 is a lot more contagious than the seasonal flu. A person who has the regular seasonal flu will pass it to approximately nine people over the course of a week. If you have COVID-19, 45 people in a week will get it. So, if one person in a nursing home gets it, if it’s seasonal flu, maybe their neighbor will get it. With COVID-19, their neighbors will absolutely contract it. (This information is based on contact with others, hence why a mandatory quarantine has been put into place for those who have COVID-19.)

Second, this virus, according to U.S. and Chinese CDC statistics, appears to be more deadly for those 60 or older, especially if the person has an underlying medical condition.

Emergency Order temporarily restricting visitation to nursing homes

The Florida Department of Health has announced three new positive cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Florida. To keep Florida residents and visitors safe and aware of the status of the virus, the Department is issuing regular updates as information becomes available.

New Positive Cases

• A 57-year old male in Lee County has tested positive for COVID-19. He is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

• A 65-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. He is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

• A 61-year old male in Broward County tested positive for COVID-19. He is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case and is associated with Port Everglades.

Port Everglades Advisory

The Department, through an extensive epidemiological investigation, has identified four positive COVID-19 cases associated with Port Everglades in Broward County, Florida. Three cases are connected to or employed by Metro Cruise Services – a company that operates at Port Everglades. The epidemiological for the fourth person connected to Port Everglades is ongoing.

• The Department recommends all individuals experiencing symptoms who have recently traveled through Port Everglades to immediately contact their CHD or health care provider and self-isolate for 14 Days.

• The Department also recommends employees of Metro Cruise Services at Port Everglades with any association to these cases self-isolate at home.

• The Department is working to connect with all employees at Metro Cruise Services who may have come into contact with the three individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 to provide the employees with the appropriate guidance and monitoring.

• The Department is working in close consultation with the CDC on this investigation.

• CDC recommends that individuals with recent travel history on a cruise monitor their health for 14 days and if they develop symptoms, immediately self-isolate and contact their CHD or health care provider.

EMS Conference and Daytona Bike Week Advisories

The Department, through an extensive, ongoing epidemiological investigation, has identified a positive COVID-19 case that may have been associated with Daytona Bike Week 2020, which is currently underway and scheduled from March 6-15, 2020, in Daytona, Florida.

The Department, through an extensive, ongoing epidemiological investigation, has identified a positive COVID-19 case that may have been associated with an EMS Conference held from March 4-6, 2020, in Tampa, Florida.

The Department recommends all individuals experiencing symptoms who attended either of these events immediately contact their County Health Department or health care provider and self-isolate for 14 Days.