In March, ALDI announced it entered into and finalized a definitive agreement to acquire Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket as part of a larger divestiture of Southeastern Grocers to various entities.

The acquisition continues the growth of ALDI, expanding its ability to serve the region

with great products at the lowest possible prices.

“Like ALDI, Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket have long histories and many loyal customers in the Southeast and we look forward to serving them in the years to come,” said Jason Hart, CEO, ALDI. “The time was right to build on our growth momentum and help residents in the Southeast save on their grocery bills. The transaction supports our long-term growth strategy across the United States, including plans to add 120 new stores nationwide this year to reach a total of more than 2,400 stores by year-end.”

Despite many retailers shuttering stores due to economic conditions, ALDI is doubling down on expansion plans, supporting its position as one of the fastest-growing grocers in the country.

The Southeast-focused acquisition includes approximately 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket locations across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

The three Florida Winn-Dixie locations currently scheduled for conversion include:

Winn-Dixie located at 6902 S. Florida Ave. in Lakeland

Winn-Dixie located at 23200 Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach

Winn-Dixie located at 3157 West 23rd St. in Panama City

Deltona (address unknown)

Aldi representatives say these locations are just the beginning.

Permits have also been pulled in Tampa and Jacksonville.

So far, Aldi has not announced any plans for Winn-Dixies in Marion County.

However, Aldi CEO Jason Hart, said, “For those stores we do not convert, our intention is that these continue to operate as Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores.”