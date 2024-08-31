Ocala, Florida — On August 27, 2024, an Ocala woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Even more shocking, she had two young children in the car.

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by Ocala Post, the investigation began after authorities received a 911 call from someone reporting a reckless driver on East Highway 40. The caller told dispatch the driver was weaving in and out of lanes.

Eventually, a deputy saw the maroon Kia sedan traveling eastbound on the highway into oncoming traffic, at which time the deputy made a U-turn and began following the Kia.

The deputy reported that he observed the driver, later identified as 22-year-old Celeste Cobarris, cross over her lane multiple times and pass cars in a no-passing zone.

At that time, the deputy activated his lights and siren and attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 15000 block of E Highway 40 in Silver Springs.

According to authorities, the driver continued eastbound on Highway 40 and ran a red light as she turned northbound onto NE Highway 314 A.

Cobarris eventually stopped in a nearby gas station parking lot.

When the deputy made contact with the driver, he also discovered two young children inside the vehicle. One of the children was walking around on the inside of the Kia.

The deputy reported that Cobarris had signs of impairment, including slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, and the strong odor of alcohol.

When asked for her license, she handed the deputy a pack of air fresheners.

The report also states that during the traffic stop, Cobarris attempted to pick up the child from the car seat and attempted to breastfeed even after being told no.

When the deputy asked Cobarris to return the child to the car seat, she dropped the boy on his head.

Cobarris eventually admitted to drinking and failed her roadside sobriety tests.

She was charged with two counts of Child Neglect and DUI with Persons Under 18 in the Vehicle.

She is being held on a $6,000 bond.

After being told her charges she laughed. She also smiled for her mugshot photo.

Cobarris has a previous arrest for Domestic Battery.