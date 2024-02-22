Is it the mark of the beast? Or straight out of a sci-fi movie?

Elon Musk says Neuralink’s first human trial participant can control a computer mouse with their mind after having the company’s chip implanted in the brain.

Musk, said, “The chip, which was installed by a robot, will record and send brain signals to an app, with the initial goal being to grant people the ability to control a computer cursor or keyboard using their thoughts alone.”

In a statement, Musk said, “Progress is good, the patient seems to have made a full recovery … and is able to control the mouse, move the mouse around the screen just by thinking.” He went on to say, “We’re trying to get as many button presses as possible from thinking, so that’s what we’re currently working on is — can we get left mouse, right mouse, mouse down, mouse up. Which is kind of needed if you want to click and drag something, you need mouse down and to hold on mouse down.”

Nearly a month ago, Musk announced that the company had completed its first implantation surgery on a human test subject after he received approval to study the safety and functionality of its chip implant and surgical tools on humans.

Skeptics have expressed that Musk has gone too far. Some even calling it the mark of the beast. While others say that it leaves room for the technology to be abused by someone evil.

However, Musk disagrees.

He said, “One thing is clear, Consumers will not have widespread access to the technology anytime soon. Before Neuralink’s brain implants hit the broader market, they’ll need regulatory approval.”