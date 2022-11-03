Light Up Ocala is a longstanding community tradition to kick off the holidays that attracts thousands to downtown Ocala.

This year marks the 38th anniversary of the holiday merry-making event!

Light Up Ocala will have over 100 vendors including crafts, art, and plenty of food options to choose from!

Live entertainment will fill the air with festive sounds and an interactive kids zone will keep the whole family entertained.

You won’t want to miss the Junior Sunshine holiday parade with a special appearance by Santa. All of this culminates in the most exciting part of the event: lighting up downtown Ocala!

WHEN

Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.