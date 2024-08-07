1 of 4

Ocala, Florida – Traffic in Ocala was backed up from exit 350 through mile marker 339 earlier today after a tractor-trailer slammed into a portion of the busy interstate’s guardrail.

At 11:28 a.m., Ocala Fire Rescue responded to reports of a single-vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer and the I-75 northbound guardrail leading to the State Road 200 overpass. Engine 6, Rescue 6, and Battalion Chief 11 responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, units found Road Rangers directing traffic around the crash site. The tractor-trailer’s cab was resting on I-75’s right shoulder guardrail, with the angled trailer blocking the right-most northbound lane. Additionally, a fuel leak was identified.

Ocala Fire Rescue crews assessed the driver, who was unharmed, and proceeded to address the fuel leak.

The State Warning Point was notified, and absorbent materials were used to mitigate the spill and prevent further hazards.

Given the involvement of the SR 200 overpass, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) requested an assessment to ensure structural integrity and safety. Following the initial emergency response, the scene was handed over to the FHP and the Department of Transportation (DOT) for clearance.

Regular traffic patterns resumed at approximately 2:30 p.m.