Marion County — Residents say it is absurd that Marion County commissioners want the penny sales tax to be implemented for 20 years…a tax that was supposed to be temporary.

On the 2024 general election ballot, commissioners will ask you to vote to renew the penny sales tax for an additional 20 years.

Commissioner, said, “The Penny Sales Tax has funded roads, reduced traffic congestion, built new fire stations, reduced 911 response times, and improved animal control, law enforcement, and other public safety and transportation infrastructure in Marion County and its municipalities.”

Reader, Tony Russo, wrote, “This tax was supposed to be temporary. 20 years is absurd. Vote no all the way.” He added, “More of our taxes for law enforcement? As if the sheriff’s office is not already top have and overspends? No thanks! Cut the sheriff’s 200k salary and use those funds.”

Angela Harding, wrote, “Anytime you have the chance to vote out a tax you should do it. Especially a tax that was pawned off to us as temporary.”

The Penny Sales Tax began collecting revenues in January 2017 after voters approved the referendum via the 2016 presidential primary ballot.

The amount collected from Marion County taxpayers is unfathomable.

2016-17 – $ 25,710,753.38

2017-18 – $ 40,791,198.92

2018-19 – $ 42,537,298.26

2019-20 – $ 44,270,007.45

2020-21 – $ 52,561,047.37

2021-22 – $ 62,671,512.76

2022-23 – $ 65,962,613.03

The tax is largely funded by Marion County residents (70%), not tourists.

How do you feel about the tax?