Bumble Bee Foods, LLC has issued a recall on a specific SKU of smoked clams after FDA testing found detectable levels of PFAS chemicals in samplings of the product.

The recall only applies to a 3.75 can of Bumble Bee Smoked Clams with the UPC Label 8660075234 which came from a third-party manufacturer in China.

To date, there have been no reports of illnesses associated with this recalled product which was distributed nationwide to a limited number of retailers.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a diverse group of human-made chemicals used in a wide range of consumer and industrial products. PFAS do not easily break down and some types have been shown to accumulate in the environment and in our bodies. Available studies suggest associations between PFAS exposure and several health outcomes including but not limited to increased cholesterol levels, increases in high blood pressure and pre-eclampsia in pregnant women, developmental effects, decreases in immune response, change in liver function, and increases in certain types of cancer.

This recall does not involve any other Bumble Bee products and the company is working with the third-party manufacturer in China to further investigate and resolve this matter. This recall does not affect any other clam products distributed by Bumble Bee.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products should discard them. Consumers can find the label UPC under the bar code on the back of the package. For any questions regarding the recall or reimbursement, they can contact Bumble Bee Consumer Affairs at 1-888-295-3627 between the hours of 9 AM and 6 PM EST Monday through Friday