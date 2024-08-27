Ocala, Florida — Five students were cited and one was arrested following a fight at a Marion County high school Monday.

The incident happened at West Port High School.

Authorities said during the fight one of the students injured the school’s principal.

Four students were issued civil citations and will be arrested if they do not follow the guidelines in their citations.

The fifth student was arrested and charged with felony battery on a school official and booked into the juvenile justice center.

Authorities did not say why the fight occurred.

The principal was transported to a local hospital, treated, and released.

Ocala Post will release the photo and name of the student charged with a felony when it is made available.