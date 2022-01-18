The government has partnered with the United States Postal Service to provide households with free covid tests.

The federal website where Americans can request free COVID-19 tests is now live and taking orders.

The government website is providing tests at no charge to those who want to be tested.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW

Four free tests are available per household.

Residential households in the U.S. can order one set of 4 free at-home tests from USPS.com. Here’s what you need to know about your order:

Limit of one order per residential address

One order includes 4 individual rapid antigen COVID-19 tests

Orders will ship free starting in late January

If you are a person who wishes to utilize the free test from the government, you can do so here.