In May of 2024, Red Lobster announced it was closing several locations across the United States one week after it announced the company was filing for bankruptcy.

Now, the seafood restaurant has announced it will close even more locations. A recent court filing shows that the company is rejecting the leases of 23 locations by Saturday, August 31, joining the more than 100 restaurants that Red Lobster closed earlier this summer.

This comes after the company received a $100 million loan from Fortress Credit Corp, a New York-based company.

On Monday, Fortress said it will be purchasing Red Lobster and will make former chief executive of P.F. Chang’s, Damola Adamolekun, Red Lobster’s new CEO once the chain exits bankruptcy proceedings.

A spokesperson, said, “Gross Mismanagement, competition, inflation, and other factors brought down Red Lobster.”

Thai Union, a global seafood supplier, purchased the majority of Red Lobster’s shares in 2020 and filed for bankruptcy four years later in May.

“The environment became toxic under Thai Union,” said a spokesperson. The spokesperson went on to say, “Thai Union had no business managing the company. They made endless shrimp a permanent menu item and Red Lobster lost 11 million on the deal when the cost of seafood skyrocketed.”

Bloomberg reported in April that the restaurant was heavily considering Chapter 11 bankruptcy to renegotiate some leases and address other long-term contracts and rising labor costs.

The second week of May 2024, Liquidator TAGeX Brands announced it was holding one of the largest online restaurant auctions ever held due to Red Lobster restaurants closing in 21 states, including Florida.

Article continued below

Red Lobster locations closing in Tampa

17021 Palm Pointe Drive, Tampa

2625 East Busch Blvd., Tampa

10500 E. Ulmerton Road, Largo

Red Lobster locations closing in Florida

Altamonte Springs: 340 West SR 436

Daytona Beach Shores: 3162 S Atlantic Ave.

Gainesville: 6910 W. Newberry Road

Hialeah: 1750 W 49th St.

Jacksonville: 13090 City Station Drive

Jacksonville: 416 Commerce Center Drive

Jacksonville: 8720 Baymeadows Road

Jensen Beach: 3544 NW Federal Hwy.

Jensen Beach: 3544 NW Federal Hwy. Kissimmee: 4010 West Vine St.

Leesburg: 10010 US Highway 441

Orlando: 3552 E. Colonial Drive

Orlando: 7373 W Colonial Drive

Orlando: 8003 Golden Sky Lane

Sanford: 20 Towne Center Circle

Signs on the door of some Red Lobster locations with empty parking lots, including the one in Leesburg, read, “This location is closed. We look forward to serving you at another Red Lobster in the future.”

Other locations that will be closing:

Arizona

-1521 S. Yuma Palms Pkwy., Yuma

Arkansas

-8407 W. Markham St., Little Rock

California

-8703 Murray Drive, La Mesa

Colorado

-4925 N. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs

Florida

-326 Miracle Strip Pkwy., Fort Walton Beach

-5110 N. 9th Ave., Pensacola

-8909 U.S. Highway 19, Port Richey

Georgia

-6550 Tara Blvd., Jonesboro

Illinois

–1604 N. State Road 50, Bourbonnais

-902 Commons Drive, Geneva

-4625 N. Sterling Ave., Peoria

Indiana

-4353 Franklin St., Michigan City

Minnesota

-8900 Golden Valley Road, Golden Valley

-12515 Elm Creek Blvd. North, Maple Grove

Missouri

-2381 Maplewood Commons Drive, Maplewood

New York

-925 Hunts Point Ave., Bronx

-750 Upper Glen St., Queensbury

North Carolina

-304 A Western Blvd., Jacksonville

Ohio

-17227 Southpark Center, Strongsville

South Carolina

-1270 Knox Abbott Drive, Cayce

Virginia

-555 S. Van Dorn St., Alexandria

-4415 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond

-709 Independence Blvd., Virginia Beach