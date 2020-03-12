TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – At Governor DeSantis’ direction, Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz issued an Emergency Order temporarily restricting visitation to nursing homes, assisted living facilities (ALFs), adult family-care homes, long-term care facilities, and adult group homes.
By restricting visitation, the state is taking proactive measures to limit the potential of COVID-19 entering those facilities. This order has been issued in recognition of the fact that the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions are at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19. This is also consistent with directions given by the Federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
People who will now be restricted from visiting nursing homes, ALFs, adult family-care homes, long-term care facilities, and adult group homes include:
• Any person infected with COVID-19 who has not had two consecutive negative test results separated by 24 hours;
• Any person showing or presenting symptoms of cough, fever, shortness of breath, or sore throat;
• Any person who has or may have been in close contact with a person(s) infected with COVID-19 who has not tested negative for COVID-19 is prohibited from visiting a facility until 14 days after their interaction with the person(s) who is infected with COVID-19;
• Any person who traveled internationally is prohibited from visiting a facility until 14 days after their return to the United States;
• Any person who traveled on a cruise ship is prohibited from visiting a facility until 14 days after their return to the United States;
• Any person who has been in a community with confirmed community spread of COVID-19, as identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or a state public health agency, is prohibited from visiting a facility within 14 days of their presence in the community with community spread; or
• Any person who resides in a community with a confirmed community spread of COVID-19, as identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or a state public health agency, is prohibited from visiting a facility.
As of March 12, 2020, these are the reported cases in Florida.