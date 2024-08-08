Florida — An Italian dinner lands a Florida man in jail on charges of Battery and resisting arrest.

According to police, On Sunday, shortly before 8 p.m., officers were called to a St. Petersburg home on Wahoo Drive after an argument turned “physical.”

Police said that Anthony Fiacco was having dinner with his mother when she said something that offended him.

Fiacco then took Mom’s spaghetti and threw it at his mother. It appears he lost himself in the moment.

The police report stated that Fiacco “doused his mother with spaghetti and sauce. It was on her shirt, body, and in her hair.”

Fiacco ran from the scene but later returned to the home. He was found hiding in the backyard bushes.

According to reports, an officer yelled, “Police, show me your hands.” Fiacco tried to run off again but was tackled and taken into custody. His feet did, in fact, fail him.

He was booked into the Pinellas County jail and released the next day.

No vomit was involved.