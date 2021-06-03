[Last edited on June 4, 2021, at 1:03 p.m., to include uncut video.]

Ocala, Florida — On June 1, 2021, Ocala Police were dispatched to a local restaurant after reports that a female was topless and banging on tables and windows at the establishment.

Witnesses stated that the woman, later identified as Tina Kindred, also flipped over a few outside tables. She never made it inside the first business.

According to reports, Kindred also tried to get into a customer’s car.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW

Witnesses told police that the female was driving recklessly in the parking lot before exiting the parking lot and traveling East on Hwy 40.

Prior to arriving at the first restaurant, a call came in from the Outback Steakhouse, located at 4899 E Silver Springs Blvd, about a woman who was completely naked and trashing the business.

This caller told police that there was “a naked woman in the bar area acting crazy.”

When the officer arrived, several patrons outside told him that the woman was breaking everything in the bar.

“I opened the front doors to the business and entered to see that there was glass and liquid all over the bar area,” stated the officer.

The officer said the bar itself was hidden from his view by a partition, but when he cleared the partition he could see a naked female, throwing liquor bottles.

The officer stated that Kindred seemed very agitated and had bottles of liquor in her hands.

According to the arrest affidavit, when the officer announced his presence, she looked at him, uttered incoherent words, drew back her arm, and threw a bottle of liquor at the officer.

The officer stated that the bottle almost hit him in the head, and as the officer was trying to block it, the woman threw a second bottle which struck him in the forearm.

As the officer was yelling at the woman to get on the ground, she approached him, at which time she was tased and fell to the floor.

The officer continued yelling at the woman until she complied.

Kindra, who was apparently having a mental health crisis, was rambling on about Bill Gates and the end of the world.

According to reports, she caused thousands of dollars in damages.

Kindra was arrested and charged with Aggravated Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer and Felony Criminal Mischief.

She was transported to a local hospital where it was discovered that she had a fentanyl patch in her vaginal area. However, she did not test positive for the drug.

She is being held without bond. Her next court date is slated for December 21, 2021.

Court records do not show any previous arrests.