OCALA, Fla.—To help protect the health of those most vulnerable to the threat of COVID-19, the Florida Department of Health in Marion County is strongly urging attendees of large community events and mass gatherings to not attend if they:

are or have been in contact with a known or suspected case of COVID-19

are over the age of 65 and have underlying health conditions

are immune-compromised

are ill

have been exposed to someone with a respiratory illness in the last 14 days

have chronic health conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes or lung disease

have traveled internationally within the last 14 days, especially to destinations under a level 3 travel advisory (China, Iran, Italy and South Korea)

have traveled to or from a geographic area with widespread community transmission of COVID-19

“We are providing these recommendations based on CDC and Florida Department of Health guidelines,” said Florida Department of Health in Marion County Administrator Mark Lander. “We all have a role in preventing the spread of infectious diseases. This includes modifying our personal behaviors in the interest of protecting the health of the community.”

While large-scale gatherings of more than 1,000 people are discouraged, event planners may choose to proceed based on the lack of community transmission or other relevant information. These events should incorporate a screening tool to assist with the assessment of attendees to determine recent travel history, potential/past exposure to COVID-19 and current health status.

Additionally, everyone is encouraged to:

• Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily.

***SPRING BREAK remains on the normal calendar from March 16-20. However, all school-based and extra-curricular activities in MCPS are canceled or postponed through March 24.***

This is a list of some of the canceled events

• Charlie Dixon Elementary Music Festival at First Baptist Ocala, Thursday

• Belleview High School’s trip to Miami to see “Hamilton”

• West Port High School’s JROTC trip to a national competition in Virginia next week

• Wreaths Across America education visit to Hammett Bowen Jr. Elementary on Friday

• Howard and Dunnellon middle school trip to Washington, D.C., next week

• Visits to colleges and universities canceled due to state directive to move those campuses to online platforms

• Marion Technical College nursing student visits local nursing homes and assisted living facilities

Marion County Public Schools Director of Public Relations Kevin Christian said the cancellations are just a precaution.

Christian said events, including club-based outings, district events, extracurricular and sporting competitions, or events attracting a crowd of 250 or more will be canceled.

For more information on mass gatherings, please visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/large-events/mass-gatherings-ready-for-covid-19.html

For MCPS information visit https://www.marionschools.net/marionfl