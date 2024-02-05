Lose weight under the care of skilled, compassionate and knowledgeable medical practitioners at Dawson Integrative Medical Center, LLC that are available to you either via telemedicine or in-person in their Orlando, Florida office.

They offer an all-inclusive treatment that is affordable with tons of tools for success. Not only will you see your provider on a monthly basis, but they provide constant support, nutritional and exercise guidance, customized goals and everything you need shipped right to your door. There are NO membership fees or even contracts! If you have tried and failed weight loss on your own, this is for you. Avoid trips to the pharmacy and endless insurance barriers (no insurance required)

Obesity has tremendous risk factors; including: diabetes, heart disease, liver disease, kidney disease, high cholesterol, high blood pressure and more. There are multiple reasons that diet and exercise alone is not enough. Discover the life-changing impact. This is not cheating. This is not a short cut. This is biology. This is science. Receive real medication by real medical providers.

Semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy) and Tirzepatide (Mounjaro, Zepbound) are medications that were originally designed for managing diabetes; however, there have been significant benefits for weight loss. These medications are GLP-1 and/or GIP medications that work by reducing appetite, promoting a feeling of fullness, turning down the “food noise” and leading to a decrease in overall caloric intake. Additionally, these medications help regulate blood sugar levels and improve insulin resistance, leading to substantial weight loss and improved metabolic health.

Originally used for managing diabetes under the name Ozempic, a higher dose of the same medication was evaluated for weight loss and the results were dramatic with the average person losing 15+% of their body weight with a BMI of 30 or greater. This is an injection that is typically administered once a week on a titration dose. Semaglutide works by mimicking a hormone called glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) that targets areas of the brain that regulate appetite and food intake; it is a powerful appetite suppressant. It also works by increasing the production of insulin and appears to enhance growth of β cells in the pancreas, which are the sites of insulin production. Additionally, it inhibits glucagon, which is a hormone that increases blood sugar. It has been known to aid not only in weight loss, but helps to lower glucose levels in those who are pre-diabetic or who have type 2 diabetes. Additionally, it will:

Delay stomach emptying, leading to a feeling of fullness and smaller meal size

Slow intestinal motility

Stimulates insulin secretion by the pancreas

We start our patients off at a low dose and gradually increase the dose weekly.

Expected weight loss is 1-2 pounds (average) per week with a targeted total weight loss of 15% of body fat (based upon a BMI over greater than 30%) according to data from clinical trials published by JAMA.

You may not be a good candidate for this medication if you have diabetic retinopathy, uncontrolled blood sugar, decreased kidney function, pancreatitis, medullary thyroid cancer, or multiple endocrine neoplasia type 2.

Tirzepatide is a novel drug used to treat diabetes, which has also been found to result in significant weight loss. According to clinical trials, it was shown to be effective in treating type 2 diabetes and expected to likely become the most effective weight loss medication available. This is very similar to semaglutide (GLP-1); however, tirzepatide is a dual GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide or gastric inhibitory peptide) and a GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor agonist, and it is the first drug of its kind. Known as a “game changer” by many medical professionals in the field of endocrinology and metabolic health, this medication has 2 hormones that produce satiety. This is a once a week injection, which is titrated over a period of time. Clinical trials have shown an impressive weight loss of 5-22.5% of body weight! It works by:

Delaying stomach emptying, leading to a feeling of fullness and smaller meal size and craving control

Activates the satiety centers of the brain

Lowers blood sugars, in part by reducing the production of sugar in the liver and boosting insulin production and suppressing glucagon production

Lowers A1c levels and possibly reverses cardiovascular disease

We start our patients off at a low dose and gradually increase the dose weekly.

Expected weight loss is 1-4 pounds (average) per week with a targeted total weight loss of near 26% of body fat (based upon a BMI over greater than 30%) according to data from clinical trials published by JAMA.

You may not be a good candidate for this medication if you have diabetic retinopathy, uncontrolled blood sugar, decreased kidney function, pancreatitis, medullary thyroid cancer, or multiple endocrine neoplasia type 2.

