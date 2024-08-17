Floral City — On Saturday, Citrus County deputies responded to a call in reference to a man who had intentionally shot himself.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that Henry Harris, 59, of Floral City, had threatened suicide and had shot himself in the forearm.

According to reports, Harris was located motionless on the ground in the backyard of the residence.

Deputies reported that when medics attempted to move Harris, he became combative.

Deputies also reported that Harris had threatened them.

According to the arrest affidavit, Harris was transported to a local hospital and treated for his injuries.

Once Harris was able to be released, he was arrested.

Deputies said Harris was convicted of a felony in 2016 and is not supposed to be in possession of a firearm.

Harris was charged with Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon, Resisting Arrest with Violence, and Battery on a LEO.

There is no body or dash cam available.

Harris is being held without bond.