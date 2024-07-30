The date for Light Up Ocala has been announced.

The event will be held on November 23, 2024, in downtown Ocala from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Light Up Ocala is a longstanding community tradition that kicks off the holidays and attracts thousands to downtown Ocala. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the event!

There will be over 100 vendors including crafts, art, and plenty of food options! Live entertainment will fill the air with festive sounds and an interactive kids zone will keep the whole family entertained.

Junior Sunshine Parade

The City of Ocala has announced that applications are now open for the Junior Sunshine Parade at Light Up Ocala. Apply today to showcase your talent and creativity in a memorable parade experience.

Community Showcase

Calling all talented performers! Step into the spotlight by applying for the Community Showcase performances on the Citizens’ Circle stage. The city is looking for dynamic dance and music groups to dazzle and entertain the crowd. Don’t miss this opportunity to showcase your artistry to the community. Apply now to secure your spot on stage.

Want to be a sponsor?

Light Up Ocala is made possible by the generous support of our sponsors. The city invites you to explore the sponsorship guide and reach out if you are interested in becoming a sponsor. Your support helps continue to bring this wonderful event to the community.