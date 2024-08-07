Big Lots plans to close up to 300 stores by the end of 2024 and the company said at least 11 Florida stores are amongst those closing.

Big Lots announced the closings after analysts said multiple stores were losing money due to inflation.

Amid the 2024 closings, Big Lots said it plans to open three stores by 2025. The locations are projected to be money-makers. Those locations have not been made public.

Big Lots is just one of many big stores closing shop at some locations. Walgreens closed dozens of locations and Walmart closed all 51 health centers.

Restaurant chains like Red Lobster, Tijuana Flats, TGI Fridays, and Hooters also announced closings.

Additionally, retail outlets such as rue21, Express, Best Buy, Macy’s, Dollar Tree, and Family Dollar all announced bankruptcies or location closures.

According to Big Lots, 11 Florida stores will be closing

Pompano Beach, 1440 Ne 23rd St

Boca Raton, 21697 State Road 7

Bonita Springs, 25191 Chamber Of Commerce Drive

Clewiston, 328 E Sugarland Highway

Coconut Creek, 4847 Coconut Creek Parkway

Destin, 34940 Emerald Coast Parkway

Hallandale, 1761 E Hallandale Beach Blvd

Hollywood, 3921 Oakwood Blvd

MiamiLakes, 5580 Nw 167th St

Orange Park, 700 Blanding Blvd

Orlando, 11230 S Orange Blossom Trail