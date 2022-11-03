Ocala, Florida — This December, the Appleton Museum of Art, College of Central Florida, will open three new exhibitions featuring a wide variety of mediums – from cut paper to mixed media to ceramics and textile art.

Two solo exhibitions on view Dec. 3-June 18 will feature the work of Florida artists. In the second-floor Modern & Contemporary Galleries, see the intricate work of Jacksonville-based artist Hiromi Mizugai Moneyhun in “Paper Thin and Shadow Deep.” Moneyhun moved to Florida in 2004 from her hometown of Kyoto, Japan. Her three-dimensional, cut-paper pieces are the result of a multistep process and are both traditional and modern at the same time. Her most significant early influence was “ehon,” a general term given to Japanese picture books, especially those that featured images taken from original paper cuts by Giro Takihira, who also was known as a woodblock print artist. Moneyhun’s tenacious attention to detail and abundance of patience is exemplified in each of her works, and they invite the viewer in for a closer inspection of her mastery of this technique.

Article continued below

The work of Gainesville-based poet and visual artist Debora Greger will be featured in the second-floor Balcony Gallery for Florida Artists. In “Pre-Post Poetic,” the 28 mixed-media works were created from 2019-2021 and juxtapose pre- and post-pandemic themes of the everyday world. Using a variety of materials and imagery with handstitched elements, each piece is rich with content for the viewer to explore.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW

Enjoy some of the biggest works in the Appleton collection in “Big and Bold,” on view in the Edith-Marie Gallery Dec. 16-May 21. All are works of modern and contemporary art, many of which have never been exhibited at Appleton. Over a century separates the earliest and most recent works, which range from paintings and ceramics to sculptures and oversized prints. Visitors will be welcomed with Theodore Victor Carl Valenkamph’s 10-foot wide, 4-foot-tall ship painting. Other featured works will include a two-foot-tall, hand-coiled clay vessel by Victoria Garcia. Handpainted in 2000, her black-and-white piece epitomizes indigenous Zuni and Pecos motif designs and techniques. The vibrant acrylic colors on George Snyder’s “Florida Pink Ignition” are painted with precision on a circular canvas, creating a mesmerizing optical experience.

Article continued below

“December 13 marks 35 years that the Appleton Museum has met our founder’s goal of art for all,” said Jason Steuber, Appleton director. “Mr. Appleton’s and his family’s visionary gift and groundbreaking generosity have allowed 1.5 million visitors to access more than 24,000 artworks spanning 5,000 years. We invite our community to visit your Appleton Museum of Art to enjoy the holidays and these special exhibitions.”

The Appleton Museum, Artspace, and Store are open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, noon-5 p.m. Admission is free on the first Saturday of each month. A campus of the College of Central Florida, the Appleton Museum of Art is located at 4333 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, east of downtown on SR 40 (exit 352 east off I-75 or exit 268 west off I-95). Parking is free. For more information, call 352-291-4455 or visit AppletonMuseum.org.