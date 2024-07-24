<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

WARNING: Video may be disturbing to some viewers

Some would say this generation is doomed following a video that shows a man taunting a deer after he hit it with his car.

In a submitted video a man can be heard cussing at a deer that was struggling to get to its feet.

On July 19, Shaquille Coldman, posted the video to Facebook for the world to see. What he thought to be funny has turned into a whirlwind of backlash.

The video has also been turned over to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Coldman can be heard referring to the deer as a “little b**ch” and a “ho” as he continues to yell and complain about his headlight being broken.

When Coldman posted the video he exclaimed that it was “so funny.” However, most viewers disagreed.

Jay R., wrote, “Nah this not funny, it’s actually sad at least call SPCA to help the poor guy, your headlight can get fixed he can’t get another life, I didn’t laugh not even a lil bit, this corny.”

When asked if he reported the injured deer, Coldman replied, “LMAO, No.”

Karla C., wrote, “F**k your car.”

Coldman continues to defend himself and insists the video is “funny.”