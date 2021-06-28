A new Centers for Disease Control (CDC) report shows that Florida is quickly climbing in the number of new HIV cases reported nationwide.

Florida logged 4,387 new cases, ahead of California (4,354), Texas (4,302) and Georgia (2,439).

The CDC collects, analyzes, and disseminates surveillance data on HIV infection; these data are one of the nation’s primary sources of information on HIV in the United States. The annual surveillance report, published by CDC, summarizes information about diagnosed HIV infection in the United States and dependent areas.

Special Focus Profiles highlight trends and distribution of HIV in 6 populations of particular interest to HIV prevention programs in state and local health departments: (1) Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men, (2) Persons who inject drugs, (3) those who identify as transgender persons, (4) Women, (5) Adolescents and young adults, and (6) children aged <13 Years.

According to the CDC, Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men (MSM) are the population most affected by HIV in the United States.

From 2015 through 2019 in the United States and 6 dependent areas, the number of diagnoses of HIV infection for transgender male-to-female (MTF) increased by 5 percent, and transgender female-to-male (FTM) adults and adolescents increased by 44 percent.

From 2015 through 2019 in the United States and 6 dependent areas, the largest percentage increase (48%) in the rate of persons living with diagnosed HIV infection were among persons aged ≥65 years (from 145.5 in 2015 to 216.0 in 2019). At year-end 2019, persons aged 55–59 years made up the largest percentage (15%) of persons living with diagnosed HIV. The highest rate (741.1) was among persons aged 50–54 years, followed by those aged 55–59 years (737.7), and those aged 45–49 years (577.2).

Florida non-profit groups are now urging those in the most vulnerable groups to be tested. According to the CDC, 13 percent of those infected with HIV have no idea.

In 2019, in Marion County, the rate per 100,000 population of HIV Diagnoses was 8.9 compared to Florida at 21.6 for all modes of exposure and age groups.

If you would like to get tested, visit the Florida Department of Health in Marion County, Ocala facility, 1801 SE 32nd Ave Ocala, Florida 34478, Or Call (352) 629-0137 for more information.

