Last week, CNN’s Chris Cuomo told viewers it was illegal to read Hillary Clinton’s e-mails leaked by the website, WikiLeaks. Cuomo also alleged that the rules are somehow different for the media.

Two claims which are completely false.

“Leaked” documents obtained by an individual or media outlet are not illegal to read so long as the individual or media outlet did not participate in the hack or leak of the documents.

CNN analysts should know individuals and media alike are offered the same protection under the First Amendment.

So why does CNN avoid talking about the WikiLeaks e-mails? A question that was also asked by political commentator Sean Patrick Hannity.

The answer is simple. It is because CNN, along with the names of many other liberal media outlets, were on a list allegedly released by the hacktivist Guccifer 2.0, during the first week of October 2016. The list shows that multiple media outlets and reporters have been collaborating with Hillary since the beginning of her campaign. Namely CNN, which earlier this year admitted to supporting Hillary’s campaign and “giving her a free ride.”

The Intercept reported, “One of the most elaborately planned get-togethers was described in an April, 2015, memo — produced, according to the document metadata, by Deputy Press secretary Jesse Ferguson — to take place shortly before Clinton’s official announcement of her candidacy. The event was an April 10 cocktail party for leading news figures and top-level Clinton staff at the Upper East Side home of Clinton strategist Joel Benenson, a fully off-the-record gathering designed to impart the campaign’s messaging.”

Part of the memo reads: “This is an off-the-record dinner with key national reporters, especially (though not exclusively) those that are based in New York. Much of the group includes influential reporters, anchors, and editors.”

In other words, a list of individuals who support Hillary’s campaign and would be willing to report the news as she wanted it reported.

This type of reporting is biased and unethical.

Media outlets included in the invitation:

ABC, CNN, CBS, The Daily Beast, Huffington Post, New York Times, MSNBC, The New Yorker, NBC, People, Politico, Vice, Vox, BuzzFeed, YAHOO, and Univision.

In April, Politico reporter Kenneth Vogel sent an e-mail to the Democratic National Committee, which contained an advance copy of a story he had written about Hillary, but not yet submitted to his editor.

The move by Vogel was highly unethical.

Hillary, who has avoided prosecution for dozens of other crimes, wants the e-mail leaks to stop.

So much so, that Hillary made mention to have WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange, assassinated.

Hillary supporter and CNN political analyst Bob Beckel seemed to agree.

Snopes.com attempted to debunk the claims; however, Snopes was later discredited after it was discovered that the site intentionally and willfully misled the public by omitting key facts. In fact, officials have dubbed the site as a “poor” version of PolitiFact. Moreover, it is a known fact that Kim LaCapria, a political “fact checker” for Snopes, used to write for Inquisitr, a blog well-known for publishing false quotes, misleading information, and yes, even hoaxes.

As far as Hillary condoning assassination, WikiLeaks released an e-mail in 2010, in which Hillary openly asked if she could have Assange killed.

President Obama and his White House administration had been putting pressure on Hillary’s State Department. In a memo, Obama wanted to eliminate Assange’s capability to be able to publish any e-mails that had been hacked.

In response, Hillary stated, “Can’t we just drone this guy?”

The subject line of the e-mail reads, “An SP memo on possible legal and nonlegal strategies re wikileaks”

In 2010, Beckel was a guest on Fox Business. During the segment, Beckel suggested that the government should just “illegally shoot the son of a bitch.” Beckel was referring to Assange.

On October 16, WikiLeaks tweeted, “Julian Assange’s Internet link has been intentionally severed by a state party. We have activated the appropriate contingency plans.”

On October 4, Hillary was asked about the allegations during a press conference in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. She stated, “I don’t recall any joke. It would have been a joke, if it had been said, but I don’t recall that.”

She didn’t recall deleting her e-mail either. This video clip shows Hillary brazenly mocking the fact that she had deleted them.

Hillary also does not recall if her husband, former President Bill Clinton, had ever been a passenger on the plane known as “Lolita Express.”

The Boeing 727 is owned by pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who spent 13 months in prison for trafficking in little girls as young as 12. He also owns a 72-acre estate in the U.S. Virgin Islands known as “Orgy Island.”

Bill was a frequent flyer on the registered sex offender’s jet. In fact, Federal Aviation Administration flight logs show that Bill boarded the flight 26 times. He also traveled with Secret Service agents. However, Secret Service said they do not have any records showing that agents had accompanied Bill to the island.

In 2008, Epstein was sentenced to prison in Florida.

According to Palm Beach Police, they had requested the FBI to investigate Epstein in 2006. Palm Beach Police said that they believed he had been using his jet to recruit young girls, and then introduce them to other men for the sole purpose of having sex.

Epstein was surveilled for more than a year. When it came time to prosecute the billionaire, he agreed to a plea deal. He served 13 months for Soliciting a Minor.

On June 20, 2016, “Jane Doe” with the help of attorney Cheney Mason, who represented Casey Anthony, filed a law suit in New York, alleging that Epstein and Trump raped her at a series of sex parties when she was 13 years old.

On October 7, Federal Judge Ronnie Abrams ordered a December 16th status conference hearing. At this hearing, the plaintiff will be required to produce evidence in order to determine if the judge is going to move forward with a trial, or if the plaintiff wants to go straight to a settlement. (Court documents)

WikiLeaks under attack

On October 17, WikiLeaks tweeted, “We can confirm Ecuador cut off Assange’s Internet access Saturday, 5pm GMT, shortly after publication of Clinton’s Goldman Sachs speeches.” The tweet was referring to the Ecuadorean Embassy in London, where Assange has been hiding out.

Even more interesting, is that Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa previously stated that he would like Hillary to be the winner.

Correa said, “For the United States, I’d like the winner to be Hillary, whom I also know personally and appreciate very much.”

Here is a quote by Hillary, which was published by WikiLeaks just before Assange’s Internet access was terminated.

Some might not understand the velocity of the leaked e-mails and speeches, especially when the liberal media misleads the public. But, when a person like Hillary has been paid $250,000 to give a speech (more than once), a reasonable person could conclude that those speeches were tailored for the payer and not the people. (Speech documents)

At a Trump rally in Ocala, Florida, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani said, “You think [Goldman Sachs] is doing it for nothing? You think they are doing it because they are not getting anything in return? You think they got that rich by being stupid?”

Giuliani said Hillary does not belong to the people, but rather she is owned by companies like Goldman Sachs.

Giuliani stated that the left, the liberal media, and the Obama Administration have continually painted a picture for the public, leading the American people to think the facts about Hillary are conspiracy theory. Giuliani said the WikiLeaks e-mails and paid speech transcripts are undeniable proof that, everything many have always thought about Hillary, is true…”she’s a liar.”

Giuliani said there is no conspiracy about it when it is in black and white and came from her personal e-mail.

WikiLeaks e-mails also show that Hillary tells the public one thing and her donors another.

For example; Hillary has stated to the public that she plans to control the borders. However, in an e-mail she stated that she has every intention of opening the borders and implementing open trade. The open borders comment was stated during a speech to a Brazilian Bank. A spokesperson for Hillary’s campaign said she was referring to clean energy and not open borders in an illegal immigration sense.

During the October 9 Presidential Debate, Hillary stated that she respects the Second Amendment. When in reality, Hillary plans to take on the NRA, who she refers to as extremists and terrorists, head-on.

Hillary, whose protection detail is heavily armed, wants to implement total gun control, including a ban on the semi-automatic AR-15, which is nothing more than a hunting rifle. The AR-15 is made to look like the M-16 aesthetically, but does not function as a fully automatic weapon.

On October 7, WikiLeaks released an e-mail which states, “[Hillary] would support…closing the gun show loophole by executive order.”

Hillary also plans to pass a law that would allow lawsuits to be filed against gun manufacturers in an attempt to hold them responsible for someone who is killed by a gun produced by a particular company.

That is like saying a person could sue Chevy because a drunk driver struck a child with his Chevy truck.

Democrats contend that Hillary is not attempting to revoke or rewrite the Second Amendment, and that might be true. However, she does plan to go in through the “back door” by putting gun makers out of business.

Business analysts say that allowing lawsuits to be filed against gun manufacturers and gun shop owners would not stop criminals from committing crimes with guns, but rather bankrupt gun manufacturers in America. Business analysts also said that if Hillary were successful in passing such a law, it would leave thousands of more Americans without jobs.

The fact is, Hillary wants to mimic the Australian government gun confiscation of 1996, which left its citizens defenseless against criminals and the government.

Voter fraud

In the past week, it was discovered that thousands of ballots had been received in the names of deceased voters.

“Democrats could steal a close election by having ‘dead people’ vote in inner cities,” Giuliani said.

The DNC claims that voter fraud does not exist.

However, Giuliani said that during his election for mayor, he had police track busses that were transporting people to voting polls. He said that some people were found to have voted as many as 10 times each.

In Florida, it was found that illegal immigrants have voted year after year.

In 2009, after volunteering at a Texas polling center, Catherine Engelbrecht discovered serious problems with the voting platform. The fraud prompted Engelbrecht to start the non-profit voting integrity organization, True to Vote.

The organization quickly discovered widespread voter fraud. After discovering the fraud and filing IRS forms to establish 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(4) tax-exempt, Democrats quickly moved to discredit Engelbrecht. Democrats abused their power and enrolled multiple governmental agencies to invade Engelbrecht’s life, both business and personal.

Engelbrecht became the target of the very government, including law enforcement agencies, which is supposed to protect the people of the United States.

President Barack Hussein Obama said voter fraud is a conspiracy theory, but a recent investigation by the Pew Research Center showed that 1 in 8 votes are “significantly inaccurate” and “not valid.”

How does this translate? It means that approximately 18 million votes are invalid, and out of 18 million, more than 2 million votes are being cast by “dead people.”

According to the PEW Report, voter fraud is very real.

“The best solution would be to reform the system. In the long run, more voter ID citizenship verification. In the short run, the American people should pressure law enforcement to prosecute voting fraud. This can be done at the local, state, and federal level,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitten.

Bait and Switch

WikiLeaks e-mails show that Hillary has also participated in bait and switch, where she instructed the media to discuss issues, namely about Donald Trump, instead of focusing on the Americans killed in Benghazi and the 33,000 e-mails she deleted.

Some of the issues masking Hillary’s true crimes against the American people have been overshadowed by Trump’s vulgar words. Most recently the women who alleged that Trump sexually harassed or assaulted them.

Jessica Leeds, 74, alleged that Trump touched her during a flight 35 years ago. Leeds, who was seated in coach, said she was asked by a stewardess to change her seat to first class.

She said that 45 minutes into the flight, Trump raised the arm rest and began touching her. She said she probably would not have minded until he put his hands up her skirt.

Shortly after the complaint, witness Anthony Gilberthorpe came forward and countered Leeds accusations as false.

Gilberthorpe, who said he was sitting across from Leeds on the flight, contacted the Trump Campaign. He said he made contact because he knew Leeds was not being truthful.

In fact, Gilberthorpe said it was Leeds who was coming on to Trump.

Gilberthorpe said Leeds is a liar and would be willing to challenge her statements face-to-face.

Leeds has since stopped talking with the media.

Her statements have since been deemed as false.

Accuser Summer Zervos, is being represented by feminist lawyer Gloria Allred.

Allred, an avid Hillary supporter, also served as a Hillary delegate to the Democratic National Convention. Federal Election Commission records show that Allred gave Hillary a $2,700 contribution to help fund her campaign.

Zervos had asked Trump for a job multiple times since her appearance on Season Five of The Apprentice, in which she was publicly humiliated. Trump denied her a job each time.

After leaving the show, Zervos stated, “I left admiring Donald Trump a lot more than when I arrived.”

On April 14, 2016, Zervos sent an e-mail to Trump’s staff asking to help with the campaign.

Accuser Mindy McGillivray claims she was “nudged” by Trump during a Ray Charles concert at Mar-a-Lago on January 24, 2003. It was later determined that there was no concert on that day. There was originally a concert scheduled on January 23 in Seattle, but it was canceled.

Accuser Kristin Anderson did not come forward as originally reported by the media. Instead, Anderson was sought out by The Washington Post.

According to The Washington Post, “Anderson, who said she doesn’t support Trump or Democrat Hillary Clinton, did not initially approach The Washington Post. A reporter contacted her after hearing her story from a person who knew of it, and she spent several days trying to decide whether to go public.”

Anderson claims that Trump touched her vagina while attending a crowded hangout in Manhattan.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Anderson said, “It wasn’t a sexual come-on. I don’t know why he did it. It was like just to prove that he could do it and nothing would happen. There was zero conversation. We didn’t even really look at each other. It was very random, very nonchalant on his part.”

Trump has stated several times that the allegations involving these women are “100 percent false.”

On October 13, former Miss Teen USA Natasha Rickley, disgusted with ABC News in New York, turned to Facebook to express her anger.

FBI probe

With just weeks left until the 2016 election, U.S. Representative Jason Chaffetz has hinted that there might be more hearings in reference to the documents released by the FBI on October 16.

The documents contain allegations of a “quid pro quo” between a senior State Department executive and FBI agents during the Hillary Clinton e-mail investigation.

Chaffetz said, “This is a flashing red light of potential criminality.”

However, if any hearings take place, it will not be until after the election.

Following the release of the documents, Obama held a press conference. He said the allegations are “just not true.”

He also downplayed voter fraud concerns. He fell short of saying government corruption does not exist.

Politically correct

Republicans and libertarians agree that political correctness has been the downfall of the U.S. for years. However, Republicans, who are afraid Trump will not conform to the Establishment, feel he is too harsh with his words.

Trump says it is time to remove career politicians from office and do away with the corruption that has plagued Washington for decades.

Many political analysts believe that Trump is correct in saying that Republicans are scared he will “clean house.” Which would explain why so many have turned their back on the presidential candidate after he hurt their feelings.

The 2016 election has definitely been a trending topic on social media since the first presidential debate.

Potential voters discuss everything from taxes to national security.

Hillary has criticized Trump for not paying Federal income tax, filing bankruptcy, and for his “locker room” banter 11 years ago, in which he described touching a women on their p***y.

On the 2005 audio recording released by The Washington Post, Trump said, “When you are a star [women] will let you do it. You can do anything…grab them by the p***y.”

The recording prompted liberal feminists, celebrities, and Hillary to immediately use the audio as ammunition to derail Trump’s campaign.

It is rumored that a close advisor to Paul Ryan played a key role in the leaked tape of Trump and Billy Bush on Access Hollywood, but Ryan has denied those claims. According to a October 12 Rasmussen survey, 17 percent of GOP have their doubts and support Trump. The same survey showed that 57 percent of likely Republican voters believe it is a bad idea for top Republicans to continue to criticize Trump.

Following the “leaked” recording, people turned to Facebook and wrote things such as:

“I have never heard a man talk like this before.”

“I’m in complete disbelief in humanity at this point in time.”

“You would never hear a woman degrade men like this.”

“Funny how liberals and social justice warriors only start caring about something when it suits their narrow agenda. Immature banter vs actual sexual assault – get some f***ing perspective, you perpetually offended cupcakes.”

“If you listen to the tape, Trump said LET. He didn’t said if they do not let me I grab their p***y anyway. Liberal logic at its best.”

“As a veteran, I am more interested in what Hillary has done than what Trump has said. Last time I checked, Trump did not kill Americans in Benghazi.”

Many men say the notion that women would never degrade men by using the words Trump spoke, or that women never discuss men in a vulgar sexual manner while out with their girlfriends, is absurd.

One Facebook post went as far to say that women are more likely to sexually harass men than men are women, especially in the workplace.

Ocala Post decided to research that theory.

A 2010 study from the Center for Work-Life Policy showed professional women need powerful, senior executives to help promote them to the next level in their jobs.

According to the study, 34 percent of women claim they know a female colleague who has had an affair with a boss. And 15 percent of women at the director level or above admitted to having affairs themselves. Additionally, 37 percent of women claim the action was rewarded. Meaning they received a some type of promotion as a result of the sexual affair.

Women who were surveyed admitted to being the aggressor in the affair. Some women said using their sex appeal made them feel empowered.

In 2011, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said that 17.6 percent of men in the workplace reported sexual harassment. However, the EEOC believes that number is much higher due to the majority of men who do not report sexual harassment because it is usually not taken seriously.

Hillary has used being a woman to her advantage during her campaign.

Hillary once said, “I don’t want to say you should vote for me because I’m a woman…but.” During an interview on the Ellen DeGeneres show, Hillary said, “One of my merits is I’m a woman.”

From the beginning of her campaign she has preached that she is for women and children. However, those who have heard the recording from an interview where Hillary discusses a case involving a 12-year-old rape victim, would disagree.

On the recording, Hillary can be heard laughing at the fact that Taylor passed a polygraph. CNN defended Hillary by stating that she was not actually laughing at the victim, but at the system.

In 1975, Hillary was asked as a personal favor to the prosecutor to defend rapist, Thomas Alfred Taylor, then 41.

Taylor had driven the victim and two acquaintances, one a 15-year-old boy she had a crush on, on a late-night trip to a bowling alley.

On the way home, Taylor pulled over to a ravine where they all exited the truck.

After spiking the victim’s coke with whiskey, Taylor lured the 12-year-old back into his truck and brutally beat and raped her. The force from the rape destroyed her chances at ever having children. The 15-year-old was witness to the rape.

During the trial, Hillary berated the little girl. The victim was subjected to sexually explicit questions (which she said she did not understand), a polygraph, and a psychological exam; all of which were ordered by Hillary.

Hillary told the court, “I have been informed that the complainant is emotionally unstable with a tendency to seek out older men and to engage in fantasizing. I have also been informed that she has in the past made false accusations about persons, claiming they had attacked her body. Also that she exhibits an unusual stubbornness and temper when she does not get her way.

I have also been told by an expert in child psychology that children in early adolescence tend to exaggerate or romanticize sexual experiences and that adolescents with disorganized families, such as the complainant’s, are even more prone to such behavior.

For these reasons and others that may be presented to the court at the hearing on this motion, I believe a psychiatric examination would be in the best interest of justice.”

The statements about the victim later proved to be false.

Taylor was facing 30 years in prison, but Hillary got him off. Taylor only served two months time served in a county jail. He died in 1992.

The victim, Kathy Shelton, now 51, says her life has been hell. She said she has gone through 20 years of therapy because of that day in 1975. She said that she does not believe Hillary is for woman, at all.

“[Hillary] will say anything to get elected,” Shelton said.

Two years after the case, Arkansas passed the rape-shield law. The rape-shield law provides for the exclusion of evidence or statements of any kind about the victim’s prior sexual conduct. In Shelton’s case, the information submitted by Hillary was fabricated for the sole intention of winning the case.

Legal experts have said that Hillary could have also been disbarred for sharing information about her clients polygraph test, which was protected by attorney client privilege.

Snopes also attempted to discredit the rape story, but failed. (Court documents on the rape case)

As for taxes, both candidates have used the same tax code under the previsions of the law to take exemptions. Those exemptions, under the law, allowed them to avoid paying federal income tax.

Trump wants to decrease taxes to a flat 15 percent, while Hillary wants to raise taxes.

Trump’s tax plan

Reduce taxes across-the-board, especially for working and middle-income Americans who will receive a massive tax reduction.

Ensure the rich will pay their fair share, but no one will pay so much that it destroys jobs or undermines our ability to compete.

Eliminate special interest loopholes, make our business tax rate more competitive to keep jobs in America, create new opportunities and revitalize our economy.

Reduce the cost of childcare by allowing families to fully deduct the average cost of childcare from their taxes, including stay-at-home parents. ( Full tax plan

Hillary’s tax plan

Restore basic fairness to our tax code.

Close corporate and Wall Street tax loopholes and invest in America.

Simplify and cut taxes for small businesses so they can hire and grow.

Provide tax relief to working families from the rising costs they face.

Pay for ambitious investments in a fiscally responsible way. ( Full tax plan

One man against the media and the Establishment

From the beginning, Trump said he has been attacked from all sides. He said he refuses to give in to political correctness, and has absolutely refused to accept campaign donations from lobbyist and special interest groups. Trump believes that if a politician takes money from those types of donors, the donors will always want favors or expect something in return.

Trump has also been very vocal about the millions of dollars in donations Hillary has taken from the Middle East.

Most analysts agree with Trump, citing a conflict of interest and national security.

Saudi Arabia is one of the biggest donors for the Clinton Foundation.

The Clinton family has been very secretive about their donors to the foundation. Nonprofits, such as the Clinton Foundation, have nearly zero obligation to publicly reveal who gives them money, or how much.

Many, including Trump, have requested that the Foundation be investigated. However, the Obama administration has declined. In fact, in August, after banks alerted Department of Justice field offices to suspicious activity involving the Clinton Foundation, the FBI wanted to investigate.

The FBI said they felt that there were conflicts of interest in regards to foreign donations Hillary received while she was secretary of state.

Obama immediately moved to block the investigation.

Trump campaign spokesman Jason Miller released the following statement after the ruling: “Today’s news that President Obama’s Department of Justice overruled three separate DOJ field offices and the FBI in declining to open a public corruption charge against the Clinton Foundation shows a troubling pattern of Obama and Clinton politicizing any government institution for their own personal political interests.”

Trump says that Democrats will stop at nothing to make sure Hillary is elected.

Trump’s statement was proven true when United States Senator Harry Reid went on national television and stated that Trump should be given fake CIA briefing documents.

Other presidential candidates

Many voters are outraged at the two-party system and how it prevents Presidential Candidates Gary Johnson and Jill Stein from participating in the debate.

Johnson says that by winning just one key state, voters can prevent Hillary and Trump from getting 270 electoral votes.

He also said, “By getting just 5% of national vote, we help end two-party control of our elections.”

Johnson, who wants total legalization of marijuana, has vowed to make the government smaller and reduce taxes.

Voters can read about all of the issues Johnson would address as president, here.

Jill Stein

Dr. Jill Stein was the Green Party’s 2012 candidate for President. She holds the current record for most votes ever received by a woman candidate for President of the United States in the general election.

Like Johnson, Stein wants to end the two-party system.

Stein says she wants to set a $15/hour federal minimum wage and break up “too-big-to-fail” banks and democratize the Federal Reserve.

Read more about Stein and the issues she plans to address, here.

Debate

The last presidential debate is scheduled for October 19, 2016, at 9 p.m. on the Fox News Channel.