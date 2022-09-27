Public schools will open shelters at noon on Wednesday, September 28.

General Population Shelters:

Dunnellon High: 10055 SW 180th Avenue Rd, Dunnellon, FL 34432

Belleview Middle: 10500 SE 36th Avenue, Belleview, FL 34420

Fort McCoy School: 16160 NE County Road 315, Fort McCoy, FL 32134

Hammett Bowen Jr. Elementary: 4397 SW 95th Street, Ocala, FL 34476

North Marion Middle: 2085 W County Road 329, Citra, FL 32113

Pet-Friendly Shelter:

Vanguard High: 7 NW 28th Street, Ocala, FL 34475

You should bring enough supplies to last at least 48 hours.

Sandbag Locations

Dunnellon City Complex, 11808 N Ohio St, Dunnellon, Florida 34431

Wrigley Field, 405 County Rd East 316, Citra, FL

East Marion Sports Complex, 14445 NE 14th Street Road, Silver Springs, FL

Belleview Sports Complex, 6501 SE 107th St, Belleview FL

Jervey Gantt Park, 2200 SE 36th Ave, Ocala, FL

Tuscawilla Park (Reilly Arts Center), 800 NE Sanchez Ave, Ocala, FL

Hampton Center, 1501 W Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, FL

Martel Recycling Center, 296 SW 67th Ave Rd, Ocala, FL

Marion Oaks, 294 Marion Oaks Lane, Ocala, FL (Behind the Community Center)

CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

– The Storm Surge Watch has been upgraded to a Storm Surge Warning

and the Tropical Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Tropical

Storm Warning for Coastal Duval, Coastal Nassau, Coastal St.

Johns, Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam, Inland St. Johns, and South

Central Duval

– The Tropical Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Tropical Storm

Warning for Central Marion, Coastal Camden, Coastal Flagler,

Coastal Glynn, Eastern Marion, Inland Flagler, Trout River,

Western Clay, Western Duval, Western Marion, and Western Putnam

– A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Baker, Brantley,

Inland Camden, Inland Glynn, Inland Nassau, Northeastern

Charlton, Union, Wayne, and Western Charlton

* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

– A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect

for Coastal Duval, Coastal Nassau, Coastal St. Johns, Eastern

Clay, Eastern Putnam, Inland St. Johns, and South Central Duval

– A Tropical Storm Warning and Storm Surge Watch are in effect

for Coastal Camden, Coastal Flagler, and Coastal Glynn

– A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Central Marion,

Eastern Marion, Inland Flagler, Trout River, Western Clay,

Western Duval, Western Marion, and Western Putnam

– A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Baker, Bradford,

Brantley, Eastern Alachua, Gilchrist, Inland Camden, Inland

Glynn, Inland Nassau, Northeastern Charlton, Union, Wayne,

Western Alachua, and Western Charlton

* STORM INFORMATION:

– About 530 miles south-southwest of Jacksonville FL or about 430

miles south of Ocala FL

– 23.0N 83.5W

– Storm Intensity 115 mph

– Movement North or 5 degrees at 10 mph

SITUATION OVERVIEW

——————

Major Hurricane Ian, located near 23.0 north, 83.5 west at 11 AM EDT

this morning will continue to move northward today, and then is

forecast to track north-northeastward tonight and Wednesday.

On this track, Ian is forecast to traverse the southeastern Gulf of

Mexico tonight and Wednesday and approach the west coast of Florida

by Wednesday evening. Maximum winds are currently near 115 mph

with higher gusts.

A tropical storm warning and a storm surge warning have been

issued for the entire northeast Florida coast and the entire St.

Johns River basin. A tropical storm warning is in effect for

coastal Glynn, coastal Camden, and coastal Nassau counties. A

tropical storm warning is in effect for Duval, Clay, St. Johns,

Flagler, Putnam, and Marion Counties. A tropical storm watch has

been issued for Wayne, inland Glynn, inland Camden, Brantley, inland

Nassau, Baker, Charlton, Union, Bradford, Alachua, and Gilchrist

counties.

The start of tropical storm winds may begin as early as Wednesday

night across north central Florida, by Thursday morning across

northeast Florida and coastal southeast Georgia, and Thursday

evening across portions of inland southeast Georgia.

Increasing rain chances are expected late tonight and Wednesday from

south to north, with more rain and rain squalls and possibly

embedded thunderstorms occurring Wednesday night through Friday.

Heavy rainfall and possible flooding are to be expected, and a Flood

Watch has been issued for north central and portions of northeast

Florida.

There is a concern for isolated tornadoes across parts of northeast

and north central Florida from Wednesday evening through at least

Thursday evening.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS

—————–

* SURGE:

Protect against life-threatening surge having possible significant

impacts across coastal southeast Georgia, coastal northeast Florida,

and the St. Johns River basin. Potential impacts in

this area include:

– Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by

waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast.

– Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become

weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low

spots.

– Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and

numerous rip currents.

– Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers.

Several small crafts broke away from moorings, especially in

unprotected anchorages.

Also, protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited

impacts across coastal southeast Georgia, coastal northeast Florida,

and the St. Johns River basin.

* FLOODING RAIN:

Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible

extensive impacts across northeast Florida, north central Florida, and

southeast Georgia. Potential impacts include:

– Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues.

– Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in

multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may

become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may

become stressed.

– Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple

communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed

away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes.

Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with

underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous.

Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out.

Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible limited

to significant impacts across northeast Florida, north central Florida,

and southeast Georgia.

* WIND:

Protect against life-threatening wind having possible extensive impacts

across portions of northeast Florida, north central Florida, and

southeast Georgia. Potential impacts in this area include:

– Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having

window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural

damage. Mobile homes were severely damaged, with some destroyed.

Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be

uninhabitable for weeks.

– Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and

roadway signs blown over.

– Some roads are impassable from large debris, and more within urban

or heavily wooded places. Several bridges, causeways, and

access routes are impassable.

– Large areas with power and communications outages.

Also, protect against dangerous wind possible limited to

significant impacts across northeast Florida, north central Florida,

and southeast Georgia.

* TORNADOES:

Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts

across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. Potential impacts

include:

– The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution

of emergency plans during tropical events.

– A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power

and communications disruptions.

– Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys

toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned,

large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees

knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats

pulled from moorings.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

———————————-

* EVACUATIONS:

Listen to local officials for recommended preparedness actions,

including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so

immediately.

WATCH/WARNING PHASE – For those not under evacuation orders, assess

the risk of wind, falling trees, and flooding at your location. If

you decide to move, relocate to a safer location nearby. If you do

not relocate, help keep roadways open for those under evacuation

orders.

WATCH/WARNING PHASE – If evacuating, leave with a destination in mind

and allow extra time to get there. Take your emergency supplies kit.

Gas up your vehicle ahead of time.

WATCH/WARNING PHASE – Let others know where you are going prior to

departure. Secure loose items and pets in the car, and avoid

distracted driving.

WATCH/WARNING PHASE – If evacuating, follow designated evacuation

routes. Seek traffic information on roadway signs, on the radio, and

from official sources.

IMMINENT/ONGOING PHASE – Do not enter evacuated areas until officials

have given the all-clear to return.

RECOVERY PHASE – Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have

given the all-clear to return.

* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:

Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and

property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a

safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding.

If you are relocating to a safe shelter, leave as early as possible.

Allow extra time to reach your destination. Many roads and bridges

will be closed once strong winds arrive. Check the latest weather

forecast before departing and drive with caution.

If heading to a community shelter, become familiar with the shelter

rules before arrival, especially if you have special needs or have

pets. Take essential items with you from your Emergency Supplies Kit.

Failure to adequately shelter may result in serious injury or loss of

life. Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with any

orders that are issued. Remember, during the storm 9 1 1 Emergency

Services may not be able to immediately respond if conditions are

unsafe. This should be a big factor in your decision-making.

Keep cell phones well charged. Cell phone chargers for automobiles

can be helpful, but be aware of your risk for deadly carbon monoxide

poisoning if your car is left idling in a garage or other poorly

ventilated area.

It is important to remain calm, informed, and focused during an

emergency. Be patient and helpful with those you encounter.

If you are a visitor, be sure to know the name of the city or town in

which you are staying and the name of the county or parish in which

it resides. Listen for these locations in local news updates. Pay

attention to instructions from local authorities.

Storm surge is the leading killer associated with tropical storms and

hurricanes! Make sure you are in a safe area away from the surge

zone. Even if you are not in a surge-prone area, you could find

yourself cut off by flood waters during and after the storm. Heed

evacuation orders issued by the local authorities.

Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone

area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded

roadway. Remember, turn around don`t drown!

If a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, be ready to shelter

quickly, preferably away from windows and in an interior room not

prone to flooding. If driving, scan the roadside for quick shelter

options.

If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large

trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or

on a boat, consider moving to a safer shelter before the onset of

strong winds or flooding.