Florida — On Thursday, September 29 – one day after Hurricane Ian made landfall in the Southwest part of the state – Florida USAR Task Force 8 (FL TF-8) was mobilized.

A 27-member team comprised of Urban Search & Rescue (USAR) specialists from Ocala Fire Rescue (8), Marion County Fire Rescue (10), Gainesville Fire Rescue (8), and a chaplain deployed to assist with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

After 13 days of search missions through flooded streets and dry terrain covered in debris, the members of FL TF-8 have returned home.

Ocala Fire Rescue wishes to extend a special thank you to all who deployed and a warm welcome to those returning home safely.

“Thank you for working tirelessly to alleviate the devastation Hurricane Ian left behind, said Ocala Fire Chief Clint Welborn. “Your selflessness embodied the core values of the fire service during these trying times.”