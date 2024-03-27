Dunnellon, Florida — A Dunnellon woman was arrested after she broke into her tenant’s home and stole over $2,000 in items.

The landlord, identified as Asherlee Jeannette Armstrong, 48, said she stole the items because they were “in the trash.”

The victim stated that she left the home on March 20 and when she returned on March 22, she noticed the lock on the front door was broken and the door was open.

She reported that various items had been removed from the home.

The victim told deputies that she was in the process of moving out of the house because she could not afford the rent and had been staying with a friend.

According to the arrest affidavit, a writ of possession had also been placed near the damaged door. However, it had not been served by authorities. Instead, it was placed on the home by Armstrong.

When questioned, Armstrong stated that she was at the house and had posted the writ of possession. She wanted to bypass the “system” and take possession of the home without involving authorities. Armstrong also admitted to entering the garage and removing items from the home, but would not say specifically what items she had taken.

According to reports, as Armstrong was being arrested, she asked a child to reach into her pocket and remove some tin foil. It was later confirmed that the tin foil contained methamphetamine.

In addition to multiple felony charges, Armstrong received an additional felony charge for the drugs.

Armstrong told deputies that she did not know the methamphetamine was in her pocket.

She was charged with Burglary, Cruelty Toward a Child, Drug Possession, Possession of Drug Equipment, Contributing to the delinquency of a Minor, Larceny, and Tampering with Evidence.

Armstrong is currently being held on a $17,000 bond. Her next court date is slated for April 23.