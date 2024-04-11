Ocala, Florida — An Ocala man was arrested Monday after a neighbor called to report someone masturbating while standing in a driveway.

Upon arrival, deputies found 65-year-old Charles Marcel Schmidt standing in the woman’s driveway with his pants around his akles. Deputies said the man was fully exposed and was masturbating.

According to the arrest affidavit, deputies had to instruct Schmidt multiple times to pull up his pants before he complied.

A neighbor also recorded the the incident which showed Schmidt masturbating.

Schmidt was arrested and charged with exposing himself.

He seemed confused as to why he was being arrested.