Ocala, Florida — The Appleton Museum of Art, College of Central Florida, is the place to be this summer for fun, art-themed camps for ages 4 and up.

Camps are in person and appropriate for all skill levels. No experience is necessary! Registration is now open at AppletonMuseum.org. Register soon as spaces fill quickly. For questions about Summer Art Camp, contact Hollis Mutch, mutchh@cf.edu, or 352-291-4455, ext. 1613.

Summer Art Camp Schedule

June 6-10

Color Creations (Ages 4-6), 9 a.m.-noon (Inspire your child’s imagination in this color-filled camp. Sensory, fine motor, and color awareness skills will be explored while creating colorful works of art! $130 Appleton members; $150 nonmembers. Instructor: Sara Gurney)

Doggy Days (Ages 7-12), 9 a.m.-noon (Have a howling-good time making art inspired by man’s best friend. $130 Appleton members; $150 nonmembers. Instructor: Jeanne Baines)

Cat Fancy (Ages 7-12), 1-4 p.m. (Can you name five fun facts about cats? Look at artists’ interpretations of the cat throughout history and create a variety of cat-themed works of art. $130 Appleton members; $150 nonmembers. Instructor: Maritza Jauregui-Rodriguez)

June 13-17

Superheroes (Ages 7-12), 9 a.m.-noon (What’s your superpower? Get inspiration from art, comics, and movies, then create your own superhero world through painting, drawing, and three-dimensional art. $130 Appleton members; $150 nonmembers. Instructor: Vanessa Fuller Brown)

Beauty and the Beast (Ages 7-12), 1-4 p.m. (Create artwork inspired by “Beauty and the Beast” and the Appleton’s “Finding Beauty” exhibition. $130 Appleton members; $150 nonmembers. Instructor: Carmen Rojas-Gines)

June 13-24 (Two-Week Camp)

AppleTEENS Clay (Ages 12+), 1-4 p.m. (This camp is all about throwing, building, glazing, and discovering the fun of clay. Learn to throw on a pottery wheel, combine it with unique hand-building techniques, and explore how glazes can make a simple piece spectacular. $210 Appleton members; $245 nonmembers. Instructor: Cheyenne Chapman Rudolph)

June 20-24

Storytime Art (Ages 4-6), 9 a.m.-noon (Bring timeless stories to life with a variety of art materials. $130 Appleton members; $150 nonmembers. Instructor: Sara Gurney)

Florida Wildlife (Ages 7-12), 1-4 p.m. (Sea turtles, herons, and feathery flamingos will be the subject of this camp. Draw, paint and sculpt these interesting animals that call Florida their home. $130 Appleton members; $150 nonmembers. Instructor: E. Marie Fielding)

July 11-15

That’s So Sweet! (Ages 7-12), 9 a.m.-noon (Learn about artists who were inspired by food and then create your own two- and three-dimensional delicacies using a variety of materials. Sorry, you can’t eat these works of art! $130 Appleton members; $150 nonmembers. Instructor: Jeanne Baines)

Meet the Artists (Ages 4-6), 1-4 p.m. (Through art and stories, pint-sized Picassos will be introduced to a new artist each day and practice using a variety of materials to make art. $130 Appleton members; $150 nonmembers. Instructor: Maritza Jauregui-Rodriguez)

July 11-22 (Two-Week Camp)

Dig Into Clay Jr. (Ages 7-12), 1-4 p.m. (Learn the basics of hand-building and glazing in this two-week camp. $210 Appleton members; $245 nonmembers. Instructor: Sara Gurney)

July 18-22

Pop Art (Ages 7-12), 9 a.m.-noon (What is big with bright colors and fun subjects? Pop Art! Discover the Pop Art movement to create bold and exciting works of art. $130 Appleton members; $150 nonmembers. Instructor: Carmen Rojas-Gines)

Painting Possibilities (Ages 12+), 1-4 p.m. (Spend a week discovering new painting techniques while creating with acrylics, watercolor, and mixed media. $130 Appleton members; $150 nonmembers. Instructor: Jordan Shapot)

July 25-29

Fashion Fun (Ages 7-12), 9 a.m.-noon (This camp is all about fashion! Imagine, design, and create wearable art using a variety of techniques. $130 Appleton members; $150 nonmembers. Instructor: Maritza Jauregui-Rodriguez)

Wonky Sculpture (Ages 7-12), 1-4 p.m. (Do you like to build things? This week might be for you. Work with clay, plastics, and other assorted materials to make sculptures. $130 Appleton members; $150 nonmembers. Instructor: E. Marie Fielding)

Sketch It (Ages 12+), 1-4 p.m. (Love to draw? Learn about perspective, shading, realism, and using color to make drawings come alive. Explore different materials like charcoal, pen and ink, and even watercolor pencil. $130 Appleton members; $150 nonmembers. Instructor: Cheyenne Chapman Rudolph)

Interested in virtual options? The 2021 Summer Art Camp program was completely free and online. Camps are available to view on the Appleton’s YouTube channel. For links to each virtual camp, visit AppletonMuseum.org and select Online Resources from the Education menu.

Summer classes for adults are also available; visit AppletonMuseum.org for more information.

The Appleton Museum, Artspace, and Store are open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, noon-5 p.m. A campus of the College of Central Florida, the Appleton Museum of Art is located at 4333 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, east of downtown on SR 40 (exit 352 east off I-75 or exit 268 west off I-95). Parking is free. For more information, call 352-291-4455 or visit AppletonMuseum.org.