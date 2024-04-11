Dollar Tree announced they will be raising prices up to $7 for certain items.

Executive chairman and CEO Rick Dreiling, said, “The increase is part of Dollar Tree’s multi-price point strategy to offer shoppers a more relevant assortment.”

Dreiling said Dollar Tree plans to focus on customers who make $125,000 per year.

“Dollar Tree’s new shoppers in 2023 came from households earning more than $125,000 per year,” said Dreiling.

Additionally, Dollar Tree announced they will be closing at least 1,000 Family Dollar stores.