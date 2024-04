The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Danny Eugene Thomas Jr.

Thomas is wanted for Capital Sexual Battery and Lewd and Lascivious Molestation on a Victim Under 12 Years of Age.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, please call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP and reference 24-12 in your tip.

If you use Crime Stoppers and your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward!