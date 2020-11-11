BREAKING: Postal worker comes forward, says… In a sworn affidavit, Richard Hopkins, an Erie, Pennsylvania, mail carrier stated he was instructed to collect late ballots, with…

Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham killed in plane crash Marion County -- Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham died in a Sunday morning plane crash. Marion County Fire Rescue responded…

Woman killed, two others injured in crash Ocala, Florida -- One person was killed and two others were injured in a Sunday afternoon crash. A pickup truck,…

Man severely beat infant to death, arrested Inverness, Florida -- An Inverness man has been arrested following an almost 9-month- long investigation into the death of a…

Lawsuit filed after corrections officer was allowed… A lawsuit has been filed against the Florida Department of Corrections after a Lowell corrections officer attempted to poison an…

National Weather Service Tropical Storm ETA update On Wednesday, Marion County Public Schools announced there will be no school Thursday. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville issued…