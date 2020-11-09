Florida — A Seven Rivers Christian School alumnus and a former student were involved in a crash Friday in Alachua County.
The Florida Highway Patrol said that Wyatt Norman, 22, of Dunnellon, died at UF Health Shands on Saturday.
His passenger, Tony Pollare, 21, of Beverly Hills, remains in critical condition.
According to a crash report, a 46-year-old Ocklawaha man was traveling north on County Road 234 in a pickup truck approaching a stop sign in the median break of State Road 20 and County Road 234 when he failed to stop and slammed into the left side of the sedan driven by Norman.
The Ocklawaha man suffered serious injuries. His passenger, a 25-year-old male, also from Ocklawaha, received minor injuries.
All occupants were wearing their seatbelts.
According to FHP, the crash is still under investigation.
According to Wendy Cash, a spokeswoman for Seven Rivers Christian School, Lecanto, Norman started there as a preschooler before graduating in 2017 to study mathematics at Santa Fe College and the University of Florida.