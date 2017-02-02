All photos were courtesy of OPD

Ocala, Florida — The Ocala Police Department arrested a High Springs man Wednesday following a road rage incident.

Upon arrival, Officer Derek Vitale saw the rear-end of a silver Ford F-150 sitting on top of a brown Toyota Camry.

The driver of the F-150 told Officer Vitale that the Camry, driven by Adalberto Aponte, 53, had been driving recklessly behind his truck. The driver stated that Aponte nearly cause several car accidents due to his driving.

According to reports, when the driver of the F-150 stopped at the red -light at Southwest 42 Street, Aponte pulled behind him.

Aponte then exited his vehicle, approached the victim’s driver side window, and struck him in the face several times

The victim’s girlfriend then shouted “there is a gun in the truck” hoping that Aponte would retreat.

Police said Aponte then sprinted back to his vehicle and shouted “I’ll show you a real gun”.

The victim said at that time, because his new born and girlfriend were in the vehicle, he feared for their lives.

The victim told police that his only option was to throw his truck in reverse and run over Aponte’s car. The victim said he was hoping that his actions would keep Aponte from retrieving a gun.

Police said that the victim could not move his truck forward because the light was red and would have put his family and others in danger.

Despite police having witnesses, Aponte denied punching the victim in the face.

Aponte was arrested and charged with Burglary of an Occupied Vehicle, Battery, Driving while License Suspended, and Criminal Mischief.

No charges were filed against the driver of the F-150.