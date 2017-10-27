Marion Oaks woman arrested, had sex with 14-year-old

Raisamar Castro

A 23-year-old woman remained behind bars Thursday on a $30,000 bond after she was arrested earlier this month and charged with Lewd and Lascivious Battery and Battery.

The incident occurred in the 2000 block of Southwest 153rd Loop in Marion Oaks.

According to reports, Raisamar Castro was with two boys — ages 14 and 17 — and provided them with marijuana and beer.

The 14-year-old told investigators that Castro pressured him into smoking the marijuana.

The 14-year-old stated that all three of them were in bed together and that Castro was rubbing his penis and touching herself. The boy stated that he was also rubbing on Castro, but “was high and did not know what was going on because of the marijuana.”

According to investigators, the boy has sex with Castro twice. However, the boy said he was forced.

Castro also touched the 17-year-old on his penis but did not have sex with him.

Castro denied having sex with the boy, but DNA evidence proved otherwise.

Castro will appear in court again on November 14.

  • That kid knew wtf he was doin justvtryin to keep from getting in trouble for smoking weed right Dale Perkins i mean I been higher than the moon n still knew wtf I was doin lying ass kid

  • I jus seen this… My first thought was damn desperate lil 14 yo cuz thats one fugly ass chubby bitch 😂😂😂 now he lookin dumb reguardless

  • Wow where was she when I was 14? (Sarcasm)

  • Why is it when it’s a woman it’s always jokes when it’s a man the comments are kill him, hang him, death penalty, etc?

    • She deserves the same!

    • Because instinct is more protective of females. People on Facebook are not running on equal moral equivalent, they are only running on instinct.

  • Let a bitch 18 touch my underage kid n see whats up. I dont play that shit.

  • Is he hurt ? Well then?

  • I wonder how people would feel if a man did this.

  • Skank ass whore

  • Gross!

  • Looks like an illegal to me

  • She provided beer, pot and sex! Are you friggin kidding me?! Lock her up! Disgusting!

  • I think she is a disgusting pedophile. Throw that bitch in jail. If she touched my son I would kill her

  • She was the adult, she is the one responsible. She knew it was against the law so she is no different then any other sexual predator….what a sick women, lock her up for good. She is lucky that wasn’t my child.

  • 🤣😂🤣 really?!? Because of marijuana🤣😂🤣 that is the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard!

  • She’s pregnant also and has 2 year old saw her in a he ER a few weeks ago

  • This kid is full of shit, he put it all on her because he’s scared to be in trouble. 14 year old boy….. Everything was probably half his idea. Pressured nothing. He was thinking hell yeah Ima smoke some weed get drunk and get some booty from this older chick

  • Oh the trouble my son would be in. You want a butt whoopin? That’s how you get one. Kid knew what he was doing. Drinking smoking and having sex with trash like this? oh he wouldn’t see the light of day again.

  • The boy have 14 he no wat he doing 👌🏼