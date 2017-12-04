A 21-year-old man remained behind bars Monday on a $ 21,000 bond after he was accused of molesting a 10-year-old girl.

The victim told her family that while Jibreel R. Lopez was at their house, he had picked her up and kissed her on the mouth.

The victim stated that as he was kissing her, Lopez took her into the bathroom, pulled down his pants, and exposed his penis.

Ocala police reported that Lopez then attempted to pull down the victim’s pants, but she told him to stop.

The girl told police that when Lopez kissed her, he also touched her on her private area.

During the investigation, detectives learned that this was not the first time that Lopez had touched the victim. Additionally, detectives learned that Lopez had forced the girl to watch pornographic videos on his cell phone.

The girl told police that when she was six, Lopez forced himself on her and “humped” her while they were fully clothed. The girl stated that she told Lopez to stop.

Lopez was charged with Lewd and Lascivious Molestation of a Child Under 12 and Prohibition of Certain Acts in Connection with Obscene Material.

The incident was reported on November 7. Lopez was arrested on November 30.