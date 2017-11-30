The Gamers Edge released the following statement:

After much discussion, deliberation, contemplation, etc we have realized that our children have other interests than taking over the family business and we would like more time to spend with them pursuing their other interests. We have enjoyed this business since 1995 and with this last run of ten years have met and made friends with a lot of awesome people. We sincerely appreciate and feel honored to have enjoyed your support all this time. We feel it is time to offer the opportunity of carrying on this playground that is The Gamers Edge first to our supporters and followers. Contact us via messenger or direct via email at TheGamersEdgeInc@gmail.com with why you feel you would be a good candidate to forge forward along with an offer (open to purchase or trades) We are not looking for necessarily the highest offer, but the one that we feel will allow the traditions and atmosphere of the store to carry on.