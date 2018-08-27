Connect on Linked in

The Florida Department of Health in Marion County’s Mobile Health Unit will be going to several new locations soon. The bus will provide immunizations and other department services.

Below are the scheduled dates and locations.

Sept. 1: Forest Community Center (777 S. Highway 314A, Ocklawaha) from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sept. 7: AMEX Food and Deli (125 NW 110th Ave., Ocala) from noon to 4 p.m.

Sept. 8: Tuscawilla Park (300 NE Sanchez Ave., Ocala) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sept. 10: Interfaith Emergency Services (108 N. Pine Ave., Ocala) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sept. 13: Marion Oaks Community Center (294 Marion Oaks Lane, Ocala) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sept. 15: First Baptist Church (11350 E. Highway 316, Ft. McCoy) from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sept. 25: Estella Bird Whitman Wellness and Community Resources Center (819 NW Seventh St., Ocala) from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sept. 29: Ocala Seventh-day Adventist Church (415 NE 41st Ave., Ocala) from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Schedule and services are subject to change.