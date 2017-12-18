The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after human remains were found Ray Wayside Park — or Ocala Boat Basin — located at 9564 Northeast 28th Lane, Silver Springs.

Several park goers discovered the remains on Sunday, at which time they flagged down an off-duty detective.

The park will be closed until further notice as the MCSO Major Crimes Unit conducts their investigation and gathers evidence.

MSCO’s Underwater Recovery Team will also be assisting with the investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact Detective Billy Burleson at 352-368-3542. Crime Stoppers at 368-STOP, or text 274637 using keyword 368-STOP. Tipsters can also visit www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. Anonymity is guaranteed. Reference identification number 17-140 in your tip.