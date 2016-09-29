Marion Oaks — A Marion County sheriff’s deputy and former Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team agent, discovered a grow house during a well-being check Tuesday.

The deputy said he responded to 804 Marion Oaks Manor to allegedly perform a well-being check on a resident.

According to reports, when a woman answered the door of the residence, the deputy could smell marijuana.

The deputy then asked if anyone else was present at the home. Moments later, three other occupants came to the door.

The deputy asked if the home was being used as a grow house and the occupants told the deputy “no”.

The deputy wrote in his report that the occupants gave him permission to search the house. The deputy then requested the assistance of the drug unit.

UDEST agents searched the residence and found that it was being used as a “grow house”.

Agents also discovered that the residents had been bypassing the power meter.

Energy experts say that approximately $1,833 in electricity was stolen.

During the search of the home, agents found a lease which alerted them to a second property in Marion Oaks. The home, located on Southwest 29th Circle, was also being used as a “grow house”.

Agents found 80 plants — 40 in the garage of each home.

David Hernandez-Aguila, 36, and his girlfriend, Anayanci Hoyos, 29, were arrested and charged with Theft of Utilities, Cultivation of Marijuana, and Obtaining a Rental for the Purpose of Manufacturing a Controlled Substance.

Both suspects, who came from Cuba, live in Miami.

Aguila and Hoyos were both released on bond.