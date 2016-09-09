Marion County — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a baby.

In an e-mail, Marion County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Public Information Officer, Lauren Lettelier, wrote, “Due to the sensitive nature of the case, we cannot release [all of the details.]

John William Smith, not even one, arrived at Munroe Regional Medical Center Monday in critical condition.

According to MCSO, detectives were notified a short time later to investigate.

According to reports, the baby, due to his injuries, was transferred to UF Health Shands.

He died on Tuesday.

While detectives would not discuss specific details in this case, it was made known that the death was allegedly due to head trauma.

The Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy to determine the cause of death, but those results are not yet available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call Detective Zach Hughes at 369-6805, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 352-732-9111, Crime Stoppers at 352-368-STOP, text a tip to 274637 using keyword 368-STOP, or visit www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. Anonymity is guaranteed.