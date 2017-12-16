Connect on Linked in

A Forest High School student who had been stalking his ex-girlfriend was arrested after he broke into her car.

A school resource deputy reported that Dakota. W. Lynch, 18, broke into his ex-girlfriend’s car while it was parked on campus.

Lynch knew the access code to be able to get into the victim’s car.

According to reports, Lynch stole a box of Trojan condoms and a bottle of Trojan lubricant.

When questioned, Lynch confessed.

On December 15, the victim filed a restraining order against Lynch for Stalking Violence.

Lynch was charged with Burglary of a Conveyance and Petit Theft. He was released from jail on a $5,500 bond.