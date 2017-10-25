Federal corrections officer arrested

Wayne Intihar-Booking photo from 2013

Ocala, Florida — Federal corrections officer Wayne Matthew Intihar, 40, was arrested Tuesday after he was pulled over by an Ocala police officer for speeding and reckless driving.

As the officer was doing a drivers license check, Intihar took off on foot.

After a short foot pursuit, Intihar was found hiding in some bushes.

A computer check revealed that Intihar’s license is suspended.

He was arrested and charged with Resisting Arrest and Driving on a Suspended or Revoked Driver’s License.

Intihar has previous arrests for DUI with Property Damage (x2), Defrauding an Inn Keeper, and Violation of Probation.

The mugshot shown is from 2013. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office refuses to release the mugshot or name of any law enforcement officer who has been charged with a crime. Names and booking photos of law enforcement officials who have been arrested are also withheld from the jail management booking system.

Intihar is a corrections officer at Coleman Prison.

  • So much for private corrections companies vetting of employees. 😒
    I guess you get what you pay for.

  • How did Ocala Post get the offenders information if Marion County refused to release it?

  • Curtis Perkins Sallye Faye Perkins

  • Fuck any police or corrections! They are all corrupt! Just like the florida sheriff that was caught stealing from a dead mans house to support his drug habit!

    • Shut up fool. The only people who think like you are ones with lengthy arrest records or a close family member or friend who has a lengthy arrest record.
      The police are the first to put their lives on the line when you call them for help, so show them some respect you dumb ass.

    • Lmfao! My job is 10 times more dangerous than any cops

    And this just goes to show that police protect their own!

  • Delkeidra Modican

  • How many times does he need to be arrested before he loses his job! Good grief!

  • 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Dummy