1 of 6

On May 6, at approximately 5:00 a.m., Marion County Fire Rescue (MCFR) units were dispatched to mile marker 356 Southbound, I-75, in reference to a semi-tractor trailer fire.

The 911 caller reported that the semi’s rear tires caught fire and that the fire was quickly spreading through the trailer.

According to officials, the driver of the semi was able to detach the cab and pull away before the fire could spread to the rig.

By the time MCFR Lowell Engine Company #11 arrived on the scene, the trailer was fully engulfed with flames.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW

The trailer was hauling watermelons, which were a total loss.

Firefighters called the fire under control at 5:29 a.m., however, they remained on scene until 6:30 a.m. in order to complete extended mop-up operations.

No injuries were reported to firefighters or civilians on the scene.

Units on scene: E11, E20, A105, T9, BC6