A third juvenile has been arrested in association with threats made via Snapchat to shoot up Belleview Middle School and Belleview High School.
On Tuesday, Detective Billy Burleson with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit arrested Romard Gordon, 16, after investigations revealed he was involved in making the threats against the Marion County schools.
Gordon was charged with one felony count of Writing or Sending a Threat to Kill or Injure. He was arrested and transported to the Marion County Department of Juvenile Justice.
Authorities were notified on February 12 after several juveniles reported seeing threats posted on Snapchat against a teacher and students at the school.
Andrew Smith, 13, was arrested on February 13.
Following his arrest, Smith stated that he made the threats because a teacher yelled at him while he was eating in the cafeteria.
On February 12, Deniro Elliot Levarity, 14, a ninth-grader at Belleview High School, was arrested after he made threats to shoot up multiple Marion County Schools.