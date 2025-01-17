On Friday, January 17, 2025, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the federal government can legally shut down TikTok in the U.S.

The app, which is widely used by Americans, is set to be taken offline by Jan. 19.

Ironically, China, a communist country whose media is controlled by the state, said that the ruling violates the free speech rights of both users and the company. China has censored more articles from the United States than any other country.

Attorneys involved with the case called China’s appeal “laughable.”

According to reports, the higher court’s decision means that on Jan. 19, Apple and Google will not be allowed to offer TikTok in their app stores.

Additionally, web-hosting providers must cut ties with the platform. Those who refuse or do not comply will be fined $5,000 per day per user who can still access the service.

Rumors have circulated over the past few weeks that suggested TikTok got a 30-day extension, however, the country’s highest court has confirmed the federal ban.

Justices emphasized that the ruling should be seen as TikTok-specific, not as a sweeping precedent.

A law professor at Georgetown University, Anupam Chander, said he dears it will not be TikTok-specific and have ramifications for other apps in the future.

As for TikTok, the company’s days seem to be numbered.

In a press release, Trump said the Supreme Court’s decision was “expected,” and added that he’ll be deciding on the fate of TikTok “in the not too distant future.”

Trump is set to be sworn in the day after the TikTok ban takes effect and says that he might consider an executive order that would give a 90-day extension to TikTok.

You can read the Supreme Court ruling below.