Ocala, Florida — Ocala Police executed an arrest warrant against a man they say had committed multiple offenses against a teenage girl.

William Justin Specht, 40, of Ocala, was arrested Friday.

Charges against Specht include transmission of harmful information to a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and false imprisonment.

According to OPD, evidence collected through interviews, phone communications, and victim statements substantiated the claims, leading to probable cause for Specht’s arrest.

Police said evidence collected through interviews, phone communications, and victim statements has substantiated their claims, leading to probable cause for his arrest.

Specht may have more victims.

Anyone with information about this case or who has experienced similar behavior is urged to come forward. You can contact the Ocala Police Department at (352) 369-7000.

Specht was released from jail on a $5,000 bond.