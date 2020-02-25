Ocala, Florida — A suspect who held a mother at knife-point and then raped her is on the run.

The Ocala Police Department is trying to track down a man they say robbed and raped an Ocala mother on February 13, in the vicinity of Northwest 10th Street at approximately 7 a.m. in the morning.

Police said that the mother had just dropped off her child to do volunteer work at a Citgo gas station.