Marion County — Two Marion County parents have been jailed for not ensuring their children were in school.

Marion County Truancy Court Judge Brad King sentenced one parent to six months and another for 90 days behind bars for not obeying his previous orders to guarantee their school-aged children were in class.

Both parents are scheduled to return to court Friday May 23, at 9 a.m.

One case involved a student who had missed 120 days of class this school year alone. The other case involved a student who has been absent 63 days since August 2024.

School officials said Truancy court is a last-effort attempt Marion County Public Schools uses to ensure parents and families make every effort possible to have their children in class at school on time every day.

Marion County’s current daily attendance average stands at 91.28%, the highest in five years.

Officials claim Truancy Court is positively impacting the Marion County attendance rate.

So far in Marion County this school year (since August ’24):

· 26 truancy cases have been dismissed for improved attendance

· 11 families were released from court until May thanks to improved attendance

· 7 parents have been jailed for disobeying court orders

· 3 students were sentenced to time in the Department of Juvenile Justice

· 58 new petitions have been submitted and assigned court case numbers

· 86 active cases have been placed on the Truancy Court docket

· 7 students have been court ordered to the Arnette House for 35 days.

Truancy cases include all grade levels and students ages 6-17.

The next Marion County Truancy Court cases will be presented May 23rd at 9 a.m. in the courtroom of Judge Brad King in Ocala.