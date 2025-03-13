Ocala, Florida — Two Ocala police officers, John McCurdy and Jordan Woods, who have not been terminated, shot and killed 3 dogs in Ocala after a homeowner called police and claimed the dogs tried to attack him.

The officers told their superiors that the dogs were aggressive and “charged” after them.

However, in the video, you can see the three dogs wagging their tails and seemingly wanting to play.

The officers who are supposed to be trained not to be quick on the trigger, gunned down two of the dogs, chased the third dog to the backyard, and shot it to death.

The cries in the video are heartwrenching.

Approximately 30 rounds were fired at the dogs.

Initially, two of the dogs were just injured, however, the officers walked over to the dogs and “finished them off.”

The officers were waiting for animal control to arrive.

The incident occurred at 42nd Road at 3:39 a.m., on January 29.

Officers reported that when they arrived on the scene they encountered three “unrestrained pit bulls acting aggressively and appearing to pose an immediate threat.”

In a press conference, Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken, said, “An early morning jogger that was running towards the dogs, fearing for the jogger’s safety, one of the officers yelled at the jogger to turn around and go the other way.” Unfortunately, the dogs’ attention turned towards our police officers. The dogs ran towards the officers coming within just a few feet and it was at that time that our our officers fired multiple rounds, striking all three dogs.”

Balken went on to blame the dog owner and said that he had a “moral obligation” to make sure his dogs were properly secured.

Bryan Strawn, the owner of the dogs, as well as some of his other neighbors, said that Balken should do a better job at training his officers.

Strawn has now hired an attorney and has filed a lawsuit.

OPD would not comment on the lawsuit.

The two officers were suspended and, according to the community, only received a slap on the wrist.

Neighbors said that the two officers were investigated by their peers.

One neighbor, said, “Both officers received policy violations for use-of-force conduct. That is not justice.”

“Cops investigating Cops,” one neighbor, said.

Some of the neighbors, who did not want to be named, said that the dogs have gotten out a few times in the past, but have never been aggressive and only wanted to play.

Balken stated that the bodycam is a “difficult video to watch” and mentioned that pepper spray should have been used in an attempt to control the dogs.

Balken said policy changes are now being made.

“That policy now requires officers to utilize non-lethal force options wherever possible and highly encourages it,” Balken said. “Pepper spray is the preferred method for dealing with aggressive animals.”

Strawn, said, “This is total wrongdoing. Overuse of force.” The female [dogs] stay inside all the time, and we can’t leave the males inside with the females, you know, during the week, because we have to work. So we can’t keep an eye on them… Dogs run up and bark all the time. They don’t bite, and they would have never bitten anyone.”

Article continued below

The dogs are typically in crates.

“It’s a traumatizing thing to go through,” Strawn said. “There was no reason for this to happen.”

Ultimately, a panel found that the officers were justified in their actions.