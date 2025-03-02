Virginia Beach, Virginia – Katherine Johnson, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, captured video of an unidentified woman “smacking” her child after the young boy expressed fear of incoming beach waves.

In the video, you can hear the woman tell the child, “Shut up, you getting on my damn nerves.”

Johnson said she recorded the video to show it to lifeguards and authorities who had been called; however, no one ever came to investigate.

According to witnesses, the woman continued hitting and yelling at the child after Johnson stopped recording.

Additionally, witnesses said the woman also became enraged when the child pulled on her hair extensions.

If you recognize the woman in the video, you are asked to contact Virginia Beach Police.